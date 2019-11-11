Martin Scorsese epic to play at Capitol Theatre before Netflix release, following WIFF partnership

After more than 250 screenings across ten days. the Windsor International Film Festival has come to a close — but the biggest news was arguably saved for last.

"We struck a partnership with Netflix this year that brought some terrific titles to the festival itself and we wanted to leave a big surprise for the audience," said WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie.

During its closing night ceremonies Sunday, WIFF announced it has partnered with Netflix to welcome Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama, The Irishman to Windsor for an "Oscar-qualifying theatrical release" before the film streams on Netflix on November 27.

"Windsorites will get to see the film exclusively before others," WIFF said in a statement.

"Windsor and the Capitol Theatre will be listed among the ranks of other historic independent theatres screening the film for Academy Award eligibility such as Broadway's Belasco Theatre in New York and Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre in L.A," executive director Vincent Georgie said.

Vincent Georgie says when he asked Netflix to bring The Irishman to Windsor early, the company was 'delighted to do it.' (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, chronicles the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa and the inner-workings of organized crime.

The Irishman will screen as part of WIFF 365 between Nov. 21 and 28.

Tickets are $14 for general admission and nine dollars for students.