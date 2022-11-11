Windsor will get a chance on Saturday to celebrate the historic Capitol Theatre during its long-awaited 100th anniversary legacy celebration.

"Every person that comes here has a different memory," said Julia Galli, the Capitol Theatre's executive director and manager.

"Whether it be a child performing for the very first time on the big stage, or people who come here with their grandparents to their first film. Some people have even gotten married on this stage. There's a memory for pretty much everybody who walks through the door."

That is why she, along with Windsor Symphony Orchestra executive director Sheila Wisdom, can't wait to share in celebrating the building that opened in 1920.

"It's almost like the stars are aligning," Wisdom said. "Of course we wanted to celebrate the 100 anniversary but it was postponed."

She said the legacy celebration will also recognize is investment in from the municipal government, which contributed $1.8 million to the theatre and the federal government, which contributed $500,000.

The investments paid for new carpeting and fixing the heating and ventilation throughout the building, among other things.

It's certainly a far cry from when the Capitol was almost reduced to pile of rubble a few decades ago.

Theatre saved from the wrecking ball

"The most significant story about the theatre came in 1989-1990, when it was scheduled for demolition. A demolition permit had actually been issued," Wisdom said.

But during that time, a few local groups and organizations were looking for a space to house the performing arts.

"That group went to the owner of the building and said, 'Please don't exercise your right. Hold off on the demolition permit.' It really was an army of volunteers who saved the Capitol by the sweat of their brows, securing grant." Wisdom said. "Between the demolition permit and 1995, there was a huge restoration effort done. The beauty you see in the building today is the restored lustre of the original building."

Saturday's celebration

And on Saturday, the community will celebrate with a number of events, including a Windsor Symphony Orchestra family concert, walking tours, artist showcases, and a Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) screening of Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

As for the future of the Capitol, Wisdom said it will continue to be a cultural hub for the community.

"It's an incubator for the arts," she said. WIFF has also determined that the Capitol is its home. And it will also be a place for young, aspiring artists.

For more details on Saturday's Legacy Celebration go to Capitoltheatrewindsor.ca.