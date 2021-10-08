600 families fed this Thanksgiving, thanks to hamper donations

Hundreds of families who may not have gotten a Thanksgiving dinner this year are receiving a bird and all the fixings.

CUPE 543, which represents municipal and community care workers in Windsor, is distributing 600 hampers this year.

The main distribution point is the UHC—Hub of Opportunities, formerly the known as the Unemployed Help Centre. The organization's food bank is distributing an additional 170 turkey kits.

Rozena Noniewicz, who stopped by to receive her kit on Friday, said she has a low income and is thankful to receive a hamper.

"We like to enjoy Thanksgiving the same as other people," she said.

Patricia Daramola, who is a student, said she was grateful for the meal, which she said she couldn't afford to buy.

"They are making me happy, they are making my children happy," she said. "I am blessed."

At this stage of the pandemic the need remains great, according to June Muir, CEO of the UHC—Hub of Opportunities.

"We still have a lot of people that are not back to work," she said. "I think that we're going to see the effects of the pandemic more now than we have in the past."

The UHC's food bank has seen demand double since last year, Muir said.

"That's due to the pandemic. And we have seen a lot of first-time users, and so, that's how we know the need has been great throughout Windsor and Essex County."

The kits include a turkey or chicken, along with carrots, potatoes, onions, stuffing, apples, cookies, and for families with kids, a bag of candy.