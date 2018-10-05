Thanksgiving Day 2018: What's open and what's closed in Windsor

Monday is Thanksgiving Day and a statutory holiday in Ontario. Here is what's open and closed in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Council's meeting schedule is unaffected by the holiday, but the meeting of the Planning, Heritage and Economic Development Standing Committee that would normally be held on Monday will instead be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The 311 Call Centre will also be closed Monday and regular hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will resume on Tuesday.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on Monday

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day. Night commercial services are not delayed.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed Monday.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday.

All indoor pools will be closed Monday with the exception of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, which will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for open adult and adult fit lanes. The fitness centre will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All arenas will be closed.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Cannon Cove are both open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

Both the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will remain closed on Monday.

Transit

City buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday.

The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Transit Windsor's customer service office on Chatham St. W is open regular hours on Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd E will be closed.

Groceries & Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be closed on Monday.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Check with your local grocery retailer for their holiday hours.

Beer & Liquor

LCBO stores will be closed on Monday. All LCBO stores will have regular hours of business on Saturday and Sunday.

All Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday.

Banking & Financial Markets

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed on Monday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU. Canadian markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, are closed Monday.

It is not a holiday in the United States, so American markets such as the NYSE or NASDAQ will be trading Monday.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Monday.