Open and closed in Windsor for Thanksgiving

How are you spending your long weekend? Here's what's open and what's closed in Windsor during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

City services

The city's 311 call centre will be closed Monday, Oct. 14. Regular hours resume Tuesday. The 211 call centre will remain open Monday.

There will be no residential garbage collection Monday, which will delay the week's collection services by one day. Commercial collections are not delayed.

The public drop-off depots at Central Avenue and E.C. Row are closed Monday, with regular hours resuming Tuesday.

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and ticket payment offices will be closed.

Parks and recreation

All community centres are closed except for previously scheduled rentals.

All indoor pools are closed, but the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All arenas will be closed Monday.

The Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday. The Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are normally closed Mondays and will be closed for the holiday.

Transit Windsor

City buses will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, including the tunnel bus. The customer service office on Chatham Street will be open Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall will operate on its normal hours for Sunday, but will be closed Monday, Oct. 14. Tecumseh Mall will also be closed.

The Beer Store on Walker Road and 8150 Tecumseh Blvd. location will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.