Iconic Windsor restaurant Thanasi's Olympus closing its doors for good

After more thank four decades years, a staple of Windsor dining is closing its doors for good.

The iconic Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant, which opened in 1981, will serve its final meal Saturday night.

Owner Nick Pontikis said when he opened Thanasi's, there weren't many options for Greek food in Windsor, with souvlaki, gyros, and a few other things like lamb chops available.

"We introduced Greek food to Windsor in 1981," Pontikis told CBC Windsor on Friday. "At the time, there was maybe only one or two places that served things like gyros, souvlaki, which is pretty well the hamburger and hot dog of Greek cuisine."

Pontikis said the restaurant had 65 seats when it first opened in Gladeview Plaza, and a full menu of traditional Greek food.

WATCH | Owner Nick Pontikis talk about the legacy of Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant:

Owner of beloved restaurant becomes teary-eyed at the thought of closing forever Duration 2:26 Thanasi's owner, Nick Pontikis fondly remembers 41 years' worth of memories at his family-run restaurant in Windsor. He says it wasn't the pandemic that led to the closure -- it was just the perfect time for him to retire and spend quality time with his family in Greece.

There have been a few location changes, but Thanasi's has been located at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Pierre Avenue for more than three decades.

But now, Pontikis is ready to move on, having recently announced his retirement.

And on Friday, he said it felt "surreal."

"You think of all the lives you've touched," he said, emotion clear on his face, and in his voice. "It makes me sad, yet happy."

"I've had people come in with their babies, and now those same babies are coming in with their babies," Pontikis said. "It's been 41 years of love."

And Pontikis was sure to credit the staff of Thanasi's for the restaurant's success, as well.

"They are so excellent," he said. "I've got people that have been with me since 1981. Most of my wait staff has been with me since 1983."

"It's outstanding," Pontikis said. "The most difficult part will be saying goodbye to my staff.

A selection of letters and notes left by Thanasi's customers. Restaurant owner Nick Pontikis said some regulars have also been bringing gifts as the restaurant prepares to close its doors this weekend. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Windsor residents were making the most of their final opportunities to enjoy some Thanasi's cuisine on Friday.

Among them was Mike Holmes.

"It's my first and my last time," Holmes said. "I've always wanted to eat here since I was a little kid."

"I busted my chops trying to get a spot in here today," he said. "I called them about 20 times, they finally gave me a call back, got a reservation for [Friday] at noon."

Holmes said visiting Thanasi's was worth the effort.

"It was amazing," he said.

Bill Johns and his wife Mary, meanwhile, have been dining Thanasi's for years, and the pair made another visit on Friday.

"Always enjoyed it," Bill Johns said. "Great Greek food."

WATCH | Customers come in for one last gyro and saganaki:

Locals rush to get one last bite at iconic Greek restaurant in Windsor Duration 2:52 Many came to revisit old memories, others came to visit for the first time. Dedicated patrons are saying goodbye to one of the most iconic eateries in Windsor. Thanasi's will close after being in business for 41 years.

"It's a Windsor tradition, and we're sorry to see it move on."

His wife, Mary Johns added, "I love the service. The service is wonderful."

Eddie and Marilyn Renaud made their return to the restaurant on Friday, too, after relying on takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they've been regulars at Thanasi's for decades.

"That little table near the fountain, that was our favourite table," Eddie Renaud said. "If that was open, we'd sit right there."

And while the pair doesn't go out too much these days — Eddie Renaud noted he's 85 and doesn't always have the energy — they made sure to make one last visit to Thanasi's.

"We had to come," he said. "One of our favourite spots."

Marilyn Renaud, meanwhile, said she wished she could take something home from Thanasi's to help her remember it.

"The memories, I don't want to lose them," she said.

As to why Pontikis is closing Thanasi's, he said it's not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've barbecued over 1.8 million chicken shish kabobs," he said. "Forty-one years in a hot kitchen takes a lot out of you."

"I can go on for another 40 years, I don't want to," Pontikis said. "I'm tired, I want to travel. I was born in Athens, Greece. I want to travel back home without having to worry about what's happening to this 300-seat restaurant."

Thanasi's has been sold, and a new restaurant, this one serving Indian cuisine, will take its place in the future.