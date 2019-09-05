A popular corn maze in Thamesville is celebrating its 18th birthday by going back to the future.

The iMaze, located on the Thamesville Maize Farm on Longwoods Road, opened this past Saturday. The maze has been shaped around various themes since its inception in 2001, including the War of 1812, Canada's 150th anniversary and even comedian Rick Mercer.

This year, the iMaze's shape has been inspired by a nearby festival called "Crossroads to the Future."

"We actually have their logo in the bottom of the field. At the top, we have the Thamesville Clock Tower," said Ingrid Dieleman, who operates the maze with her family.

"In the centre of the field, we have a DeLorean car because Thamesville really talks about going back to the future."

The maze features the Thamesville logo, Thamesville clock tower and the DeLorean car from the 1985 film 'Back To The Future.' (Submitted by Ingrid Dieleman)

Dieleman said it takes about five-to-seven days to cut the field into the desired shape. She adds though visitors aren't able to recognize the design as they walk around the maze — since it can only be seen from an aerial view — the effort is still worth it.

"You can tell where you are at some places, especially when there's tires and circles — and the clock tower is quite obvious," said Dieleman.

"It's a draw because it's a picture. It's not just paths through a corn field. But it actually comes out as a full picture."

There's a science to designing a corn maze so it's not too easy or too difficult to complete, Dieleman explained. Since her field spans 11 acres, with more than five kilometres of trails, the iMaze is split into two "phases."

Those who enter the iMaze follow the eight 'corn-mandments.' (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"People can always take a break between phases. Sometimes when it is too difficult, we know people will only do half of the field," she said, adding it's usually easier for people to navigate their way through the second phase after completing the first one.

"Sometimes, they get stuck and we have to help them a lot. We have corn cops in the field always to help people when they get lost."

There's also signs with numbers posted across the maze. Each number correlates to a trivia question with four multiple choice answers. Answer the question correctly and you'll know where to go next.

The questions are centred around popular television shows and movies. For example, one question asks which popular Disney movie features the song, "Let It Go."

Dieleman says growing corn in her farm was made a bit more difficult because of constant summer rain in Windsor-Essex this year. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Agritourism increasing in popularity

"When we first began in 2001 with agritourism, it wasn't as popular as it is today. It's becoming more and more popular," said Dieleman.

Part of what brings tourists to the Thamesville Maize Farm is that the corn maze is accompanied by an array of other backyard activities, including slides, bounce zones, large-scale board games and even a corn pit.

This year's iMaze spans about five kilometres of trail. There's also two bridges where people can get a better view of where they're going. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Envision the latter as a ball pit — but instead of plastic balls, you're playing in kernels of corn.

But ultimately, the maze is the star of the show.

"I think corn mazes are really part of an autumn festival-type atmosphere. Because people like to celebrate autumn and Halloween, corn mazes have become a part of that."

She said it's important for agritourism to be looked as something people should pay for, since the expenses which come with running a farm are so high.

The newest addition to the Thamesville Maize Farm is a corn pit. Inside are about 500 bushels of corn — and a few toy trucks — where kids and adults can play. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"It's nice that people are willing to come and pay to play," said Dieleman "We're really into play for all ages."

"We love it that they can just spend a relaxing time, playing, talking, conversing and that's really important to us as a family — so we can encourage that."

The maze is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 27.