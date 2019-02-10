Thames River water levels slowly dropping, but ice jam remains

Thames River water levels are dropping slowly, but ice jam remains stationary, Chatham-Kent officials confirm in a news release on Sunday.

According to officials on the scene, dikes have remained "relatively stable" with one repair underway.

On Friday, a state of emergency was declared in Chatham-Kent after the Thames River dike failed in multiple locations around Poppe Road and Buchanan Line in Tilbury.

Several areas continue to be monitored by municipal staff on Sunday.

"Water continues to seep at the base of the dikes. Seepage should decline as the water level declines," the latest release said.

Municipal staff continue to monitor several areas in Chatham-Kent. (Submitted by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

Although water channels are open at Lighthouse Cove, the ice jam remains, and now extends from the mouth of the river to 250 metres west of the Prairie Siding Bridge.

Drainage staff and contractors have been repairing dikes as needed, and emergency officials remain on standby.

Officials ask the public to avoid the roads.

The state emergency put in place on Friday will remain until the situation is completely stabilized.

The municipality's main number (519) 360-1998 is being staffed 24/7 for the remainder of the weekend.

