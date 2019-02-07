Thames River rising, flood warning in Chatham
The water had risen 11 feet by Thursday morning
Conservation officials are asking people to stay away from river edges in Chatham-Kent today and tomorrow.
Ice cover on the Thames River through Chatham has broken up with the warmer temperatures and is causing ice jams and rising water levels.
According to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, the sidewalk along the Thames River in downtown Chatham is submerged.
Ice is starting to move through Chatham. Most is expected to flush through later this evening. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://t.co/FLeRF4kPdY">pic.twitter.com/FLeRF4kPdY</a>—@Jason_Homewood
Flood warning issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/LTVCA_Flood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LTVCA_Flood</a> CKFES fire crews head door-to-door on King St. W as the Thames River continues to raise quickly. <a href="https://t.co/6pjh5lRP15">pic.twitter.com/6pjh5lRP15</a>—@ckfiredept
In addition to the melting snow, the watershed has received up to 15 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. In some areas, water has spilled over the banks.
The LTVCA is operating the pumping station on 6th Street, hoping to protect the south end of Chatham from flooding.
According to Jason Homewood, two pumps are in operation.
The conservation authority expects basements along King Street, in downtown Chatham, to begin flooding at any point.
A Chatham resident told CBC Windsor the river was over its banks.
The area is under an official flood warning and more rainfall is expected.
Riverbanks, ditches and streams should be avoided.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.