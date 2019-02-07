Thames River rising, flood warning in Chatham

Conservation officials are asking people to stay away from river edges in Chatham-Kent today and tomorrow.

Ice cover on the Thames River through Chatham has broken up with the warmer temperatures and is causing ice jams and rising water levels.

According to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, the sidewalk along the Thames River in downtown Chatham is submerged.

Ice is starting to move through Chatham. Most is expected to flush through later this evening. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://t.co/FLeRF4kPdY">pic.twitter.com/FLeRF4kPdY</a> —@Jason_Homewood Flood warning issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/LTVCA_Flood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LTVCA_Flood</a> CKFES fire crews head door-to-door on King St. W as the Thames River continues to raise quickly. <a href="https://t.co/6pjh5lRP15">pic.twitter.com/6pjh5lRP15</a> —@ckfiredept

In addition to the melting snow, the watershed has received up to 15 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. In some areas, water has spilled over the banks.

The LTVCA is operating the pumping station on 6th Street, hoping to protect the south end of Chatham from flooding.

According to Jason Homewood, two pumps are in operation.

The conservation authority expects basements along King Street, in downtown Chatham, to begin flooding at any point.

Chatham resident Cyndi said the river has flooded over its banks. (submitted)

A Chatham resident told CBC Windsor the river was over its banks.

The area is under an official flood warning and more rainfall is expected.

Riverbanks, ditches and streams should be avoided.