Chatham-Kent police pull body from Thames River

Chatham-Kent police say they pulled a body from the Thames River Monday.

Police said in a release that they received reports of a human body along Grande River Line in Dover Township Monday morning.

With the help of Chatham-Kent Fire & emergency Services, police said they were able to pull the body out of the river.

The Coroner's Office and Chatham-Kent Police are conducting an investigation, with a post-mortem scheduled for Tuesday in London.

More from CBC Windsor