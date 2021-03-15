Chatham-Kent police pull body from Thames River
Chatham-Kent police pulled a body from the Thames River Monday, according to a news release.
Police say a post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday
Police said in a release that they received reports of a human body along Grande River Line in Dover Township Monday morning.
With the help of Chatham-Kent Fire & emergency Services, police said they were able to pull the body out of the river.
The Coroner's Office and Chatham-Kent Police are conducting an investigation, with a post-mortem scheduled for Tuesday in London.
