Chatham-Kent police pull body from Thames River

Chatham-Kent police pulled a body from the Thames River Monday, according to a news release. 

Police say a post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday

Police say they received reports of the body in the river Monday morning. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Police said in a release that they received reports of a human body along Grande River Line in Dover Township Monday morning.

With the help of Chatham-Kent Fire & emergency Services, police said they were able to pull the body out of the river. 

The Coroner's Office and Chatham-Kent Police are conducting an investigation, with a post-mortem scheduled for Tuesday in London. 

