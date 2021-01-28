Lawyer sues local restaurant for defamation after mask dispute

A Windsor lawyer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant in the wake of an incident where he says he was denied service at a takeout window for not wearing a mask despite the fact he has a medical condition.

"This defamation action has unfortunately become necessary to correct the record," a statement sent to the CBC from Antoine d'Ailly made through his legal representative read.

He alleges in the suit the restaurant owner defamed him in comments made to the media.

When CBC covered the story last October, Thai Palace, a restaurant on Lauzon Road in Windsor, had received a letter from d'Ailly claiming he was discriminated against and threatening to take action before the human rights tribunal if he was not paid $20,000. The lawyer had gone to the takeout window to pick up an order but refused to put on a mask when asked to by staff, citing a medical condition.

Windsor restaurant threatened with human rights action after mask dispute at takeout window

Now he has put a lawsuit before the Ontario Superior Court which names owner Renu Anderson as well as the restaurant.

He is seeking damages of $50,000 "for libel and/or slander, or in the alternative, unjust enrichment" and is asking for an order that would stop the restaurant or its owner Renu Anderson from making any further defamatory statements about him.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

David Robins, who is representing Anderson and the restaurant in the case did not want to comment on the contents of the claim but said he would defend his clients vigorously.

In the statement of claim, filed by d'Ailly's lawyer David Almaleh, a lawyer with Vaughan based firm called RE-LAW LLP, it disputes claims made to the Windsor Star by Anderson about the situation that played out at Thai Palace's takeout Window in October of last year.

A sign that was posted in the window of Thai Palace advising customers to wear masks. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Despite Mr. d'Ailly's medical exemption, he was refused service by Anderson and the Restaurant due to his failure to don a mask," the statement reads.

"The fact is that he advised the Restaurant's employee, and thereafter advised Anderson, that he was medically exempt from wearing a mask."

He also disputes claims made to the Windsor Star by Anderson, alleging the comments she made about him were defamatory and made deliberately with malice.

"The Defendants published the Defamatory Communication to the media, rather than confronting Mr. d'Ailly's legal concerns directly," the court filing reads.

D'Ailly's claim also says he has been targeted in an online hate campaign, and has been publicly humiliated by the "defamatory communication."

And he says he has suffered damage to his personal and professional reputation citing several "hateful threats and attacks" he received following the incident.

Up to the court

Robins said that his clients would have liked to have moved on from the case.

"Understandably, they're upset, they're disappointed" Robins told the CBC.

"It was a lot of attention in October and unfortunately Mr. d'Ailly wants to bring more attention to the matter by starting a lawsuit."

The lawyer representing Renu Anderson (centre) and Thai Palace restaurant says she is upset and disappointed that the lawsuit was filed. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Robins said he will be submitting a statement of defence to the court.

"We'll consider next steps from there which may include a motion before the court for a summary dismissal of the case," he said.