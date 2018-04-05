Text for help through Downtown Mission

The Downtown Mission of Windsor will continue to offer a text-for-help line for suicide prevention, crisis intervention and emotional support.

Since September 2017, the mission has run a text-for-help line in collaboration with similar organizations in Durham and Niagara, Ont., with support from Distress and Crisis Ontario.

Now, the more than 70 trained staff and volunteers can be reached with a new text code: 258258.

"No-one should ever feel alone or that they don't matter, and that's what our responders do for people who reach out for support," said executive director Ron Dunn. "They get them through a tough moment all the way through to a life-altering moment, regardless of what they are faced with, all with empathy, respect and compassion."

The Windsor responders are just some of the more than 200 responders throughout Ontario and provided 1,844 hours of support in 2018.