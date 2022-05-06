RCMP charges 19-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., with terror offence

The RCMP has charged a 19-year-old Windsor, Ont., man for allegedly offering to help a known terrorist organization.

The RCMP alleges Seth Bertrand filed an application to join the Atomwaffen Division (AWD), also known as the National Socialist Order, and offered to do things for the group.

The charge is linked to various hate-motivated offences in Windsor between Feb. 12 and May 20, 2021.

"As a result of the investigation, RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was able to determine that the individual filed an online application to join a listed terrorist entity," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety, "the group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups."

It was first named by the federal government as a terrorist listed entity in 2021.

The AWD joined 77 other terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code. They include organizations and individuals the government said it has reasonable grounds to believe have knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity.

Bertrand is charged with:

Participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity, contrary to Section 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code.

"The success of this investigation is directly attributable to the strength of our policing and intelligence partnerships," said RCMP Insp. Cheryl Brunet-Smith.

"Along with our partners, the Windsor Police Service and OPP PATS, the RCMP remains committed to and stands fast against ideologically motivated violent extremists who threaten the public safety of all Canadians."