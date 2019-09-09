Andreescu's win inspires 11-year-old Windsor tennis star

Bianca Andreescu's U.S. Open tennis win is inspiring 11-year-old Stasia Kryk to make it to the tennis title championships one day.

"It was just so amazing," said Kryk, who plays tennis in Windsor — and has already landed herself as Number One on an Ontario-wide list.

Kryk started playing tennis when she was three, a dream she said came out of the blue.

"The coach told me I was too little," said Kryk ... but after she hit a few balls, they decided she could play.

"She's the first Canadian to make it that far ... I could possibly do something like that too," said Kryk.

Kryk's father Jason calls it the "tennis marathon" but doesn't rule out his daughter being among the top in the country in the next ten years.

"It's a sport that takes years, it takes time," said Jason. "It's little improvements each day."

The family has rearranged their lives to accommodate Kryk's tennis playing — she plays two hours a day and is home schooled to allow for her training and competing schedule.

Kryk has to go to the U.S. to train and compete against others in her age group because she said there aren't that many girls playing tennis in the region.

Jason said no matter what happens, his daughter is the one who will decide if she's a champion.

"You have to let the athlete lead the way," said Jason. "Stasia will dictate how far she goes in this."

Kryk said the dream is to win a Grand Slam, and she's thrilled tennis is getting so much attention this year.

"A whole new generation will start to play," said Kryk. "I just want to do the best I can."