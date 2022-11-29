Temporary emergency shelter for residents of 1616 Ouellette to close

Residents of the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor only have a few more days to figure out next steps before the emergency shelter they have been staying in will close.

Tenants without another place to stay moved into the shelter last week after the city shut down their apartment building because of unsafe living conditions — namely the fact that it had that there was no heat or electricity.

The shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre is being paid for by the city and operated by the Red Cross. It will close on Monday, Dec. 5, the city announced Tuesday.

A media release from the City of Windsor today said that officials are in constant contact with the property's owners and management team and that progress is being reported.

"The new management company is working with local contractors to make repairs, and they report positive results so far although there are no firm timelines for a return to occupancy at this point," the release read.

The city said its staff, along with Housing Information Services and other community partners, will be working with displaced residents in the coming days to find them affordable housing options in the community or safe places to stay while they await the building's reopening.

The city is also calling on landlords in the city who may have affordable one- or two-bedroom units to come forward.