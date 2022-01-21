Mexican worker killed after falling from Leamington greenhouse leaves behind a daughter

The temporary foreign worker who died at a Leamington, Ont. greenhouse last week was Enrique Hernández , a 27-year old father of a young girl.

Fundraising efforts are underway in the Leamington area and in Mexico to raise money to support the family as the local Mexican consul works to co-ordinate support for the family. Hernandez was recognized among his friends for a positive attitude, his charming smile and his muscular body.

The Jan. 10 accident inside a greenhouse on Mersea Road 8 tragically ended his life.

According to the Essex County OPP, the incident occurred around 1:30 P.M., when Hernández, identified on social media by his friends as the fatal victim, fell from the roof while working with glass. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour reported the incident happened inside Lebo Farms, where Hernandez was working employed by FHES Ontario.

While the investigation by the ministry is still open, one order and two requirements have been issued. The ministry has up to one year to decide if it will lay any charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

After the accident, comments on social media platforms recognized Hernández' joy, hard work ethic, and his permanent willingness to help others to succeed.

Friends are remembering Hernández for his work ethic and willingness to help others. (Oscar Cruz/Facebook)

Vanessa Calva Ruiz, Mexican consul in Leamington, said the Mexican government will provide assistance to the family for repatriating Hernández' body back to Cardel, Veracruz, a small city located 36 kilometres north of the state's capital.

"[This], involves us having a conversation with the family to determine what is the socioeconomic status of their family, and then it allows us to have a conversation with them and let them know, what is the maximum amount that we're able to contribute, and that amount then is given directly to the funeral home," said Calva Ruiz.

Among the local efforts to raise funds, an event was held last Saturday at La Taberna de los Amigos — a pub in Leamington. It joined the initiative by selling pupusas, a traditional Salvadorian meal.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time there is a tragedy like this. We have always tried to support [the community] as much as possible," said Mirta, the organizer of the food sale.