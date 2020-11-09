Temperatures over the weekend shattered record highs last seen 34 years ago in Windsor

Windsor set new temperature records this weekend, shattering ones from as far back as 1986.

Over the weekend, the city saw temperatures in the low 20's — highs last seen some 34 years ago, according to Environment Canada's senior meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha.

On Saturday, the high was 20.4 C, breaking the record previously held in 2009 with 19.1 C. Meanwhile on Sunday, it hit 22.7 C, breaking a record of 20.7 C from 1986.

The record-breaking streak may continue with temperatures for Monday expected to be just below 22 C. Previous weather data shows the last high on this date was 23.1 C in 1999.

This comes after a week of unseasonably warm weather in the region that had locals out renting bikes and enjoying restaurant patios.

