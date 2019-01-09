Teens threatened on social media after consuming cannabis gummy bear

Sarnia police are investigating "serious threats" that have been made against four teen girls in Sarnia.

The girls received threats on social media after police released information yesterday about consumption of a suspected cannabis edible.

Police said the four girls shared a gummy bear that is believed to have been infused with cannabis.

"The matter was over social media and we were made aware of it from one of the victims," said Const. Giovanni Sottosanti. "[The threats] involve them receiving bodily harm."

Because the threats have come through social media, police have to confirm if the accounts belong to the names attached to them.

"We do have a suspect in mind," said Sottosanti. "It's definitely not confirmed — unfortunately people can generate accounts that may be false, so we want to make sure it is actually who they say it is."

According to police, the suspect is believed to be male.