Three teens sentenced in 2018 assault on 14-year-old

Three teenagers were sentenced this week in the 2018 attack of a 14-year-old outside W.F. Herman Secondary School.

One of the assailants has been sentenced to five months in custody and 24 months of probation, including 100 days in a youth detention centre.

A second assailant has been sentenced to three months in custody and 24 months of probation.

A third teen was discharged with conditions and will remain on probation for 12 months.

According to lawyer for the third teen Laura Joy, the sentence was what their client was expecting.

The assault left the victim with a fractured skull, impaired hearing and concussion-like symptoms.