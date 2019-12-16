Teenage pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kingsville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Town of Kingsville are looking for information on a white SUV that struck a teenage girl at the intersection of Division Road and King Street last Friday.

According to OPP, the pedestrian was crossing King Street when she was struck by a vehicle turning left from Division Road.

The vehicle stopped briefly after the pedestrian fell to the ground, but then "drove away without rendering assistance," OPP said.

The pedestrian contacted family members who took her to hospital to treat minor injuries.

"The involved vehicle is described as a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), possibly a Ford Explorer with a male driver and one passenger," said OPP.