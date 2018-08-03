Teen suffers critical injuries in Sarnia crash

Skip to Main Content
A Lambton County teenager is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Sarnia.

Single vehicle collision took place at a rural intersection Thursday night

Police say he's been airlifted to a London hospital and it's unclear whether he'll survive.

It took place just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Confederation Line at Waterworks Road.

The rural intersection is expected to remain closed for most of the day as officers continue to investigate.

