Teen suffers critical injuries in Sarnia crash
A Lambton County teenager is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Sarnia.
Single vehicle collision took place at a rural intersection Thursday night
Police say he's been airlifted to a London hospital and it's unclear whether he'll survive.
It took place just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Confederation Line at Waterworks Road.
The rural intersection is expected to remain closed for most of the day as officers continue to investigate.