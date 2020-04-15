Teen photographer captures Windsor's empty streets during pandemic

Lukas Waller started his interest in photography at a very young age, and already the 13-year-old is finding a purpose for his frames.

Lukas has been turning his lens to tell a story of the COVID-19 pandemic in Windsor, and he want's the world to know what's happening here.

"Right now because of the coronavirus there's a lot of empty streets across all the world and it's not just in Italy or the U.S. or in China — It's all over the place and I just wanted to show how it affects everywhere in Windsor too," said Lukas.

Usually bustling with traffic, Windsor's streets look oddly empty to Lukas. (Submitted by Lukas Waller)

Driving around with his parents, Lukas has noticed how different the streets in the city look and feel.

"It's like it's almost like it's the end of the world but it's not really — it's obviously not. But it's kind of like crazy and different" he said.

"I want to show how everything is changed and we're all just Inside and waiting for this to all end. But we don't know what's going to happen."

Lukas Waller is pictured here with is parents Andreas Waller and Tammy Bombardier. (Submitted by Lukas Waller)

"I love the one where it's just the bridge and there's no cars and it's empty. And it shows the Detroit water line and all that," said Lukas.

His mom, Tammy Bombardier, agrees the shot that stood out to her son is something to take notice of.

"We have the most cross-border trade in North America and what you see — that empty — even though we're open to essential travel is that the picture was still empty compared to a normal truck traffic," said Bombardier.

"He has a good eye."

Riverside Drive during COVID-19. (Submitted by Lukas Waller)

Tammy said Lukas is a "news boss," and keeps the family informed on what's happening around the world.

Photography has been a good distraction from usual schoolwork for Lukas, who has missed his daily swimming practices. Though he and his dad, Andreas Waller, have enjoyed some curbside tennis since the streets are mostly empty.

"Eventually it probably will end but right now we're going to just have to go through this," said Lukas.

He also has some helpful tips for new photographers.

"If you like photography, just do what you think will go well and it will always turn out pretty good."