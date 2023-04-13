Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in Lakeshore

A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore, provincial police said Thursday.

Essex County OPP began an investigation Wednesday related to a death in the municipality the same day.

The accused is not being named by police due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the identification of minors accused of a crime.

Essex County OPP Const. Steven Duguay said police are also not releasing the name or age of the victim, nor the location of the ongoing police presence related to the investigation, to protect the privacy of the victim's family.

Police could not comment on the circumstances of the death nor the relationship between the accused and the victim, but did say the two were known to each other.

The individual was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County OPP.