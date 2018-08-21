Windsor teen loses licence and car for allegedly doing 80 km/h over limit in Essex
The 19-year-old will appear in a Windsor court room on September 24 to answer to a charge of racing with a motor vehicle.
A 19-year-old Windsor man has had his driver's licence seized and car impounded, after OPP claim he was going more than 80 km/h over the 60 km/h speed limit in Essex.
The incident happened Monday on Essex Concession 4, according to police.
