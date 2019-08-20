Teen cyclist in hospital following vehicle collision on LaSalle's Malden Road

A teen cyclist is in hospital following a collision with an SUV Monday on LaSalle's Malden Road.

LaSalle police said they responded to the motor vehicle collision at approximately 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said the cyclist was crossing Malden Road north of Reaume Road when they were struck by the SUV.

The teen was taken to hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Malden Road, between Reaume Road and Monty Street, was closed for approximately four hours Monday while members of the LaSalle police's service collision reconstruction unit assisted officers on-scene with an investigation into the collision.

Both lanes of Malden Road are closed between Monty and Bouffard for a serious accident. —@LaSalleDispatch

Malden Road has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been determined.

Police are not releasing the gender or age of the cyclist as they are under the age of 18.