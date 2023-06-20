Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Teenager 'struck multiple times' in Pillette Village fight, Windsor police say

Police say a group of teenagers allegedly hit a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the area of Wyandotte Street East, just east of Pillette Road. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, when officers were sent to respond to a report of a fight.

The victim, 14, suffered minor injuries. 2 other teens taken into custody

CBC News ·
A Windsor police cruiser is shown outside headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021.
Officers responded to reports of a fight around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Wyandotte Street East near Pillette Road. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Police in Windsor say a group of teenagers hit a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the area of Wyandotte Street East, just east of Pillette Road.

He suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, police say, when officers were sent to respond to a report of a fight.

Callers to CBC News say it happened in a parking lot.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old, both boys, were taken into custody.

Details of possible charges haven't been disclosed.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now