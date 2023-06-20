Teenager 'struck multiple times' in Pillette Village fight, Windsor police say
Police say a group of teenagers allegedly hit a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the area of Wyandotte Street East, just east of Pillette Road. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, when officers were sent to respond to a report of a fight.
Police in Windsor say a group of teenagers hit a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the area of Wyandotte Street East, just east of Pillette Road.
He suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, police say, when officers were sent to respond to a report of a fight.
Callers to CBC News say it happened in a parking lot.
A 16-year-old and 15-year-old, both boys, were taken into custody.
Details of possible charges haven't been disclosed.