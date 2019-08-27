Tecumseh, Ont. doctor loses license after sexual abuse of patient

A Tecumseh, Ont. doctor has had his license revoked and must reimburse the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for the costs of the proceedings, as well as reimburse the College for funding provided to a patient after a year-long discipline process.

At a July 2018 hearing, the CPSO found that Dr. Haider Hasnain had committed an act of professional misconduct by engaging in sexual abuse of patient, as well as engaging in conduct regarded as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.

According to the College, in 2009, Hasnain entered into a consensual sexual relationship with a patient he often saw at the walk-in clinic where he practiced. According to the College's committee assigned to the case, since the sexual relationship and the physician patient relationship were concurrent, sexual abuse had been proven.

During the course of this relationship, the College's statement of facts from the recent discipline hearing say prescriptions were provided without accompanying chart or OHIP entires.

Due to both improper charting and the sexual abuse findings, the committee required Hasnain be reprimanded before the panel and his certificate of registration be revoked. Those decisions were enacted as of Monday.

Hasnain must also pay about $16,000 to the College for funding provided to the patient, and must pay $20,550 to the College for the costs of the hearing and decision process.

Those funds must be paid within 60 days.