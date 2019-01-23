Fluoride coming back into Windsor's water, after Tecumseh's yes vote

The Town of Tecumseh has voted in favour of reintroducing fluoride to the water system, which means Windsor and LaSalle will have fluoridated water flowing from their taps.

Council voted in favour Tuesday night, with all members who were present expressing their support of fluoridating the water.

Coun. Tania Jobin, who was not present, was opposed to it.

Mayor Gary McNamara said his decision is rooted in science.

"It's the right thing to do," he said.

Health unit thrilled. Tonight is a ‘win’ for them. <a href="https://t.co/GtqVVCuRWh">pic.twitter.com/GtqVVCuRWh</a> —@KatGeorgieva

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, was thrilled with the decision.

"Definitely, it's a win tonight," said Ahmed.

Last month, Windsor city council unanimously passed a bylaw to reintroduce fluoride to Windsor's water system. This after council passed a motion, eight to three, back in December to reintroduce it.

Majority rules

Reintroducing fluoride in Windsor will come with an $850,000 price tag, most of that for start-up costs. Now that the by-law has been passed, approval can be formally sought from Tecumseh and LaSalle.

Both towns share Windsor's water supply.

City of Windsor council voted to put fluoride back into the water last year.

At least one of the other two municipalities must also support reintroducing fluoride before the change can be made.

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy said on Tuesday night that the fluoridation talk was to be scheduled for the next council agenda. He said they didn't know Tecumseh would be voting so soon.

"I didn't know the vote was coming tonight. So I guess it's a done deal now, we're going to have fluoride," said Bondy, who isn't a fluoride supporter.

He personally had been tracking the interactions he's had with LaSalle residents with regards to fluoride. He said a majority of them weren't supportive of putting it back into the water.

However, Bondy wonders if the decision will come back to council again years down the road. He thinks upper levels of government need to do studies that are intensive enough to advise municipalities on fluoridation.

"I'm guessing they don't have 100 per cent accurate information, otherwise they would just mandate everybody have it," said Bondy.

According to a tweet by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, it could take a year to get approval from the province and buy the required equipment.

City of Windsor confirmed Tuesday that once two of three municipalities voted in favour, WUC could begin the fluoridation process.