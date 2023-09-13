Town of Tecumseh, last local municipality with COVID-19 vaccine requirement, suspends policy

The Town of Tecumseh voted in favour Tuesday night of suspending the municipality's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Tecumseh was the last municipality in the County of Essex, including the county, to still have a COVID-19 vaccination policy in effect, staff wrote in a report to council.

"Taking into consideration the current status of provincial mandates, medical guidance, municipal policy, and human resources case law it is the recommendation of People & Culture that Council approve suspending the COVID-19 Vaccination policy dated September 2021," staff said.

The town's COVID-19 vaccination policy was in place since September 2021.

Staff provided councillors some context about the status of mandates and policies at varying levels of government and health organizations, noting the province had removed its mandates in March 2022 and the World Health Organization has ended its COVID-19 emergency.

According to staff, the County of Essex was the first municipality locally to suspend a vaccination policy, in July 2022 (with the exception of EMS staff). The City of Windsor suspended its policy in November 2022, while the Town of Amherstburg suspended its policy in March 2023.

The County of Essex was the latest to fully rescinded its policy in May 2023 for all staff, including EMS.

The report presented to council notes the evolution of the case law of workplace vaccination policies: early in the pandemic many arbitrators were upholding vaccination requirement — but that has changed and two-dose policies have been found to be unreasonable in many cases.

Tecumseh councillors voted in favour of the staff recommendation to suspend the policy on Tuesday night.

The change comes as Health Canada on Tuesday approved an updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for almost all Canadians. The vaccine is more tailored to current strains of the virus circulating, and health officials compared it to an annual flu shot.

Health officials also stressed the importance of vaccination for people at an elevated risk of severe disease, including seniors, residents in congregate care, pregnant people, people with underlying medical conditions, essential service workers and members of racialized, First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities.