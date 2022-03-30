The Town of Tecumseh unveiled the region's first high-water rescue vehicle that can safely provide access to severely flooded areas.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Wade Bondy showed off the new vehicle, known formally as Support 2, during a news conference Tuesday.

"We have had two historic floods in the region — it was a few years ago — where we did actually take some of our current fire trucks through, did a little bit of damage because we exceeded the water capabilities of those trucks," said Bondy.

"This would have been very useful during those times."

According to the town, the $130,000 USD vehicle is the first in the region that can offer emergency access to areas that get severely flooded. As Great Lake water levels continue to rise and have the potential to create more overland flooding events, the town said he vehicle was needed.

Tecumseh's high-water rescue vehicle is capable of safely driving through 1.2 metres of water. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"We're living in different times now," said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

"Climate change, we've had multiple hundred-year storms in the last few years. We've had high lake levels, and what we've learned from the '16 and '17 flood is the vulnerability of parts of our community."

During the briefing, McNamara said a second rescue vehicle may also be on the way.

Support 2 can safely wade through standing water that is just over 1.2 metres deep, according to the town. It also has seating for 12 evacuees, a lift gate for evacuee access and room for mobility devices.

Bondy said the town is part of a mutual aid program, which means it will be able to offer the vehicle to neighbouring emergency service agencies in a time of need.

The town said Support 2 has off-road capabilities that also make it helpful in fighting field fires, so it will be equipped with a pump and water tank.