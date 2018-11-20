Tecumseh teen dies in Manning Road head-on crash

An 18-year-old Tecumseh man is dead after a head-on crash on Manning Road.

OPP say Ethan Shepherd's vehicle struck another vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday, in the area between Baseline Road and Walls Road.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The collision closed that portion of Manning Road for several hours.

No word, yet, from authorities about the possibility of charges being laid.