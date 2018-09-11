OPP arrest man in Tecumseh after stolen vehicle crashes

Skip to Main Content
A man was arrested in Tecumseh Monday night after a stolen vehicle crashed.

OPP K-9 unit was used to find the suspect who fled on foot

OPP say this vehicle was stolen and found heavily damaged after being involved in a collision. (OPP)

OPP say the car was taken from Windsor earlier in the day and was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the city.

The vehicle was found abandoned and heavily damaged at the corner of Tecumseh and Shawnee roads.

The driver had run away, but was found in a nearby home on Shawnee Road that was not his.

The OPP's emergency response unit and a K-9 unit were brought in, and arrested the man outside the house.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No charges have been announced at this time. 

OPP service dog Maximus aided in the arrest of a Tecumseh man who allegedly stole a vehicle and was involved in a collision. (Essex County OPP)
