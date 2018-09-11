OPP arrest man in Tecumseh after stolen vehicle crashes

A man was arrested in Tecumseh Monday night after a stolen vehicle crashed.

OPP say the car was taken from Windsor earlier in the day and was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the city.

The vehicle was found abandoned and heavily damaged at the corner of Tecumseh and Shawnee roads.

The driver had run away, but was found in a nearby home on Shawnee Road that was not his.

The OPP's emergency response unit and a K-9 unit were brought in, and arrested the man outside the house.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No charges have been announced at this time.