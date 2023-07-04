'New landmark' celebrated at dedication of Chief Tecumseh sculpture

Windsor and Essex County marked its deep Indigenous roots on Monday with a ceremony in the Town of Tecumseh to dedicate a new sculpture of the town's namesake.

Chief Tecumseh is memorialized in a new sculpture on the beach in Lakewood Park North.

"This is another landmark," said Patricia Shawnoo, a direct descendent of Tecumseh.

"We need to keep placing landmarks clear across Creation so that we can always, always have something that tells their story, something that stays here and ... there's always a trail for for the people to follow and maintain that part of our story."

Patricia Shawnoo is a direct descendent of Chief Tecumseh. Shawnoo participated in the celebration of a new statue of Tecumseh at Lakewood Park on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

Monday's celebration including drumming, an exchange of gifts and a sunrise ceremony attended by town officials, Shawnoo and members of the Tecumtha Ogitchada Society.

The idea for the sculpture came as Tecumseh celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, mayor Gary McNamara said.

He said if offered the community a chance to begin reconciliation on a local level.

The project was aided by funding from the Windsor Essex Community Foundation.

"I think this is just the beginning of building even stronger relationships," McNamara said. "This morning we had a a beautiful sunrise ceremony and Patricia give me an opportunity to speak in a circle."

"I said 'it's kind of odd or or awkward when I'm saying welcome to my community, when in fact you've welcomed us 400 years ago. This is your land, not ours.

"We're looking forward to building a a stronger and bond with with both our our cultures."

A drum circle, exchange of gifts and a sunrise ceremony were among the ways the town of Tecumseh and Chief Tecumseh's descendants celebrated the new landmark on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

It was carved by local artist Heather Mallaby out of a poplar tree that was due to be cut down.

Mallaby said it incorporated a year's worth of work and research, and each element included in the sculpture has significance.

"This one had a lot of heart," Mallaby said.

"This has so much meaning behind it, so much cultural significance. You've got to really get it right.

The Town of Tecumseh reached out to her and her family to ensure the sculpture was created respectful and with their involvement, Shawnoo said.

Shawnoo said the statue was another opportunity to strengthen Indigenous identity and ensure the community keeps learning about Tecumseh's legacy.

"Moving forward, we will work with the Town of Tecumseh, if this is one of the initiatives that they want to continue, that we now begin to help with education," Shawnoo said.

"We bring our relatives here to show all the work that the Town of Tecumseh does but we also want to make sure and ensure they know his story ... this is just a stepping stone of more to come."