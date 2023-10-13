Tecumseh runner uses Detroit Free Press Marathon streak to mark his family's growth

Featured Video Mark Gryn has been running the Detroit Free Press Marathon since 2004. Even during the years pandemic border closures meant Canadians couldn't participate, he ran his own version of the marathon at home in Tecumseh, Ont. His 20-year tradition has another element too — the post-race family photo.

As Mark Gryn prepares to run his 20th consecutive Detroit Free Press Marathon, it's also another year to track his family's journey.

The Tecumseh, Ont., runner's wife has been taking photos of Gryn since he completed his first race in 2004 — and every year since — including the growth of the couple's kids, Lauren, now 15, and Joshua, now 18.

"I think we probably did it for the first four or five years," he said. "It was kind of just like a casual thing. And then we started realizing … this is actually kind of neat."

Mark Gryn, a Tecumseh runner, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about running the Detroit Marathon for the 20th time.

Runners from both sides of the border will be participating in the Detroit marathon 46th annual run on Sunday.

Gryn, 47, works in the computer IT department at the faculty of engineering at the University of Windsor.

He says his first "perfect race" at the marathon was in his 12th attempt — with his best time coming in at 3 hours 8 minutes.

Gryn spoke with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa.

Here's part of their conversation.

So, the 20th time that you're running the Detroit marathon, two days out, what's going through your mind?

I'm just looking forward to a good time. I guess after after the first 10 or 15 times, the nerves are pretty much gone and now it's just looking forward to finishing off this kind of section of training and putting it in place for the race on Sunday.

Take us back to 2004. What inspired you to do the marathon in the first place?

A couple of friends started running marathons and I looked at the times that they were running and I thought, I'm a little competitive. I'm reasonably sure I can do it better than them. So I got out there and started training and just been doing it ever since.

Were you always a runner?

I ran in grade school and I took a huge break there between grade school and when I ran my first marathon. So no, I guess. The answer is no.

Marathon runner Mark Gryn and his two kids, Lauren (left), and Joshua are shown in two photos from the completion of his fifth and sixteenth consecutive Detroit marathons. (Mark Gryn)

How did you do in 2004 and how did that sort of compare to later years?

The first five or six marathons were pretty rough. Every time I trained it was really hard. I would think this is the one I'm going to do really great. I'm going to do perfect. Then I go out too fast. Second half of the marathon. Just pain.

So after five or six, I started to figure out the training, get a little more mileage and maybe eat a little better.

And then it started getting better and better until eventually, about 12 years in, is when I finally got my perfect race.

Since then, I've kind of coasted a little. But yeah, it took me 12 years to get it right, and now I just coast and go out there and have a good time.

How different was your life back in 2004 compared to 2023?

I mean, no kids, right? That leaves a lot of time open for training. As you know, the kids and the family grow.

More time needs to be spent on that and less time spent on training.

Back then, it was easy to get up every morning at 6 a.m. and get out for a run. But now it's maybe making the kids' lunches or walking the dog now.

So you got to work the training into different times, the training's at night now maybe instead of in the morning.

Maybe running with your kids so that they catch the bus, right? Maybe that's an option, too?

We also had a running stroller.

I took my daughter to one race.

We did a half marathon together, and she had a great time.

People were kind of amazed that they were getting passed by a person in a stroller. We started way at the back and to not get in other people's way. And then we just kept passing people the whole way.

Gryn stands with his wife after completing his first Detroit Free Press Marathon in 2004. (Mark Gryn)

You told us about photos taken after each race. And it's kind of nice to see the journey of your life right from 2004 to last year's race. The one thing I did notice is the growth of your children during that time. How did this become a tradition?

It must have been my wife's idea because she's the one taking the photos. And we started putting the photos together online … seeing that progression and like, "we got to keep this going" because it's neat to see the kids grow over the years.

What does that mean to you to be able to have this representation not only of your race, but of your family as well?

It's just building great memories and we really enjoy having that.

I put the first 10 photos or so on one poster and and printed it out and put it on the wall and it's just as memorable or meaningful to me as the medals that I've gotten at each race.

Do you use that as motivation as you train?

Yes, definitely.

Tell me a bit more about how your family feels about you racing.

They tolerate it very well.

It's a pretty selfish sport, right?

You're going out on a Sunday morning and running for two or maybe three hours, and then afterwards you're tired. You have to eat now. I have to lay on the couch for a little bit instead of doing yard work.

My wife … has been very supportive and has allowed me to do this.

Gryn sits on a sofa with his two kids after finishing his 10th consecutive Detroit marathon. (Mark Gryn)

How do you hope this inspires your kids in the future?

My daughter has recently joined her cross-country team at her high school. So maybe I've inspired one to carry on. Maybe in a couple of years she'll run a 5K or a 10K.

And who knows. When I finish off my streak, at some point, maybe she could carry on the family streak. No pressure, Lauren.

How long do you see yourself going for?

This is number 20. I'm 47. I'm going to say I could knock off another 10 pretty easy. So 30 and then we'll we'll reassess from there.

Gryn, his two kids, and their family dog are pictured after he completed his 19th consecutive Detroit marathon. (Mark Gryn)

What do you think it'll feel like for you on Sunday when you finish your 20th run?

I think it's just another day. I don't think it's going to feel very momentous.

The first one was a huge deal. And like I said, my perfect race was a huge deal, but now it's a way of life. It's something I just do every year.

I'll get to the end of it, I'll be tired, and then we'll go home and we'll go out for dinner.

And take that photo?

And take another photo with the kids and the dog now, yes.

