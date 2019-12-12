Skip to Main Content
Tecumseh Road near Walker closed after pedestrian hit
Windsor

Tecumseh Road East between Turner and Byng Roads is closed in both directions for a police investigation.

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle

Tecumseh Road East between Turner and Byng Roads is closed in both directions for a police investigation. (Tom Addison/CBC)

According to Windsor police, a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle around 9 a.m.

One adult male has been taken to hospital and the investigation is ongoing. 

