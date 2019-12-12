Tecumseh Road near Walker closed after pedestrian hit
Tecumseh Road East between Turner and Byng Roads is closed in both directions for a police investigation.
A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle
Tecumseh Road East between Turner and Byng Roads is closed in both directions for a police investigation.
According to Windsor police, a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle around 9 a.m.
One adult male has been taken to hospital and the investigation is ongoing.
Tecumseh Rd East between Turner Rd and Byng Rd is closed for an active investigation. Police are on scene for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck. One adult male has been transported to hospital. Please avoid area if possible. 19-119063 ^12383 <a href="https://t.co/gQMzLYiQRD">pic.twitter.com/gQMzLYiQRD</a>—@WindsorPolice