Tecumseh Road business owner hopes mural will breathe new life into South Walkerville

A new mural is taking a former bland wall on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor and turning it in to a vivid, eye-catching display. It's the latest in a series of murals to go up around the city.

"Hopefully this might just get some other people into the area and they'll see these little shops that have opened recently and maybe make this area a little more shop-able," said Robert Myers, owner of Little Foot Foods.

Myers commissioned the artwork from David Derkatz, who goes by the artist name of DERKZ, a Windsor muralist who is responsible for a number of massive wall art seen around the city.

DERKZ says they chose the Northern theme because of the vivid colour palette, which would be eye-catching. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

On this piece, Derkatz collaborated with two full-time artists from Toronto: Nick Sweetman and Moises Frank, also known as Luvs. Each one was responsible for a third of the massive, formerly grey wall, which they filled with a northern theme.

The mural features the Northern Lights and wildlife — Derkatz contributed a massive heron.

"You've got to bring things in from the north and switch things up a bit so it's not so hot here," Derkatz said with a laugh.

"We wanted to keep it super cool tones and super vibrant, that was our goal — when people are driving by, it's super eye-catching and in-your-face."

Attracting attention

Myers said since there is no Business Improvement Association or Residents' Association in South Walkerville, he hopes the mural will generate some interest in the area.

"Who knows, maybe the city will want to invest a little bit more in Tecumseh Road," he said.

The mural caught the eye of Linda Jung, who pulled over to snap a picture of both the mural and Derkatz.

"I do take notice, I have seen a couple of new pieces that have gone up during COVID," Jung said.

"It's nice just to stop by and usually you don't see the people who did it."

Linda Jung stopped to take a picture and have a chat with one of the artists. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

DERKZ has completed a number of poignant murals around the city, including one unveiled earlier this year in Little Italy featuring a loving moment between a Nonna and her granddaughter as part of a tourism campaign.

He's also the artist behind a massive mural that went up in October at Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East. The artwork is painted on the side of the Penalty Box Restaurant and pays tribute to frontline health care workers during the pandemic.

"We just rejuvenate a little bit the neglected spots," Derkatz said. "It brings people together."