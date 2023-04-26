2 people are dead and 1 is in critical condition after east Windsor crash

Police say two elderly people died in Tuesday's east Windsor crash while a third person remains in critical condition.

A man, 91, and a woman, 85, succumbed to their injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The other two people involved in the crash have been treated and released from hospital, according to Windsor police public information officer Adam Young.

Radio-Canada reported that Paul Chauvin, a former principal of École secondaire l'Essor, and his sister-in-law Hélène Chauvin, were killed in the crash.

The Tecumseh Road E. two-vehicle collision occurred around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, between Jefferson Boulevard and Lauzon Parkway.

Young says officers are continuing to canvass for more witnesses, video of the crash in the area or from dashboard cameras.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor police.

Police say right now they are not releasing the identities of the five people involved in the crash.