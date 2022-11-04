Residents in Tecumseh can now get help in dealing with rats

The Town of Tecumseh has launched a rat abatement program to help residents deal with the rodents.

It will send out a contractor, and provide a rebate to property owners once a year of up to 50 per cent of $360 to property owners, once a year, to help with the cost of hiring a licensed pest company.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the most important thing people can do is eliminate food sources for the rodents.

"People have bird feeders, composters, and if they're not managed properly, it's very difficult to control that population," he said.

The mayor says mild winters have also contributed to the rodent problem, which prompted the town to introduce the pilot program.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the town has been monitoring the rodent issues in the area for the last few years. (Sonya Varma/CBC)

"We've been monitoring this situation for a couple of years now, two to three years, and we put some measures in place like the hardcover refuge containers — basically trying to eliminate food sources, eliminate habitat and certainly water sources," said McNamara.

Residents can apply through a form here.

The city of Windsor has a long-standing program that works in a similar way.

