Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Residents in Tecumseh can now get help in dealing with rats

The Town of Tecumseh has launched a rat abatement program to help residents deal with the rodents. 

Town has launched a rat abatement program

CBC News ·
Rats are shown in this file photo. The Town of Tecumseh has introduced a rat abatement program. (iStock)

The Town of Tecumseh has launched a rat abatement program to help residents deal with the rodents. 

It will send out a contractor, and provide a rebate to property owners once a year of up to 50 per cent of $360 to property owners, once a year, to help with the cost of hiring a licensed pest company. 

Mayor Gary McNamara says the most important thing people can do is eliminate food sources for the rodents.

"People have bird feeders, composters, and if they're not managed properly, it's very difficult to control that population," he said. 

The mayor says mild winters have also contributed to the rodent problem, which prompted the town to introduce the pilot program. 

A man with glasses.
Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the town has been monitoring the rodent issues in the area for the last few years. (Sonya Varma/CBC)

"We've been monitoring this situation for a couple of years now, two to three years, and we put some measures in place like the hardcover refuge containers — basically trying to eliminate food sources, eliminate habitat and certainly water sources," said McNamara. 

Residents can apply through a form here

The city of Windsor has a long-standing program that works in a similar way.

More from CBC Windsor: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now