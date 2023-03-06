Pickup truck bursts into flames after crashing into a Tecumseh pumping station

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver went to hospital Sunday night with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries after his vehicle crashed into the municipal stormwater pumping station building on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh and burst into flames.

The incident shut down the intersection of Riverside Drive at Lesperance Road for three hours, OPP Const. Steven Duguay told CBC.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it ignited, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Nobody was injured in the building, Duguay said.

However, the building suffered extensive damage to its exterior brickwork, said Kevin Kavanagh, the deputy chief of operations with Tecumseh Fire Rescue.

Tecumseh OPP is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact them or Crime Stoppers.