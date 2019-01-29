Public meeting about adding fluoride to water in Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is hearing from residents and experts on whether or not to put fluoride back into the water after a five-year moratorium Tuesday night.

The meeting is ahead of a council vote, which is pivotal in deciding whether fluoride will be added back into the water for the City of Windsor.

Windsor council voted 8-3 to put fluoride back into the water in December.

Because both Tecumseh and LaSalle purchase their water from the city, either one of two municipalities needs to vote yes to fluoride before it becomes a reality.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed will be speaking at the town's public meeting, in support of adding fluoride back into the water. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, will be presenting at the public meeting Tuesday.

"People who are opposed to fluoridation are purely speculative, and is exaggerating some of those risks, and all those risks are perceived risks," said Ahmed.

"There is no cause and effect relationship with whatever they are claiming that fluoride causes."

There are 26 other delegates lined up to speak, and the town has also received 84 email delegations from both sides of the argument.

One of the people who will be speaking is Windsor's Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin, who is asking the town council to consider that the city "has a much higher rate of child poverty" than Tecumseh.

A number of health care professionals will be speaking at the public meeting in support of fluoridation, saying it will help reduce tooth decay. (The Canadian Press)

"I understand the Town of Tecumseh does not have the same issues tied to equity, or not at the same level, but because this decision will impact Windsor I am asking that they consider the equity issue as a major consideration when making their decision," he wrote.

There are also a number of other health care professionals who will be speaking in support of fluoride.

The public meeting will be at town hall, scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Both Tecumseh and LaSalle councils will be voting on the issue at a later time.