Police charge a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Tecumseh

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Tecumseh on Thursday is now facing a charge.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded around 6:15 p.m. at intersection of Manning Road and St. Gregory's Road.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with "minor, non-life-threatening injuries," OPP said on Friday.

The person was charged with disobeying a "don't walk" signal under the Highway Traffic Act.

More from CBC Windsor