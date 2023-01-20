Police charge a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Tecumseh
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police say, and was charged with not obeying the signal.
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Tecumseh on Thursday is now facing a charge.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded around 6:15 p.m. at intersection of Manning Road and St. Gregory's Road.
The pedestrian was sent to hospital with "minor, non-life-threatening injuries," OPP said on Friday.
The person was charged with disobeying a "don't walk" signal under the Highway Traffic Act.