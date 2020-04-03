What it's like for a Tecumseh man living in a retirement home during COVID-19

A Tecumseh man in a retirement home is doing his best to stay positive while self-isolating without visitors, amid COVID-19 restrictions.

George Osborne, 92, has been living at Chartwell St. Clair Beach Retirement Residence for the last five years.

Recently, the home put in place a series of rules, like closing down the building's theatre and the swimming pool, and implementing strict distancing rules at meal times. The rest of the time, Osborne keeps to his room.

But the toughest rule for him is the fact that family members can no longer come into the building to visit, though he understands it's necessary to keep everyone safe.

"It's a little much more lonely," he said, explaining that he has three daughters living in the area who are unable to visit him.

Balcony visits

A saving grace, however? His balcony.

"Last week I went out on the balcony and I'm on the second floor, so some of them came over to visit and we could talk to each other, me up on the balcony and them out on the ground," he said.

Stacey Howie said she and her dad George Osborne are very close, so not being able to visit has been hard. (Submitted by Stacey Howie)

The home has a system in place where loved ones can drop off various items for residents at a table by the front entrance, but Osborne's daughter Stacey Howie and her son wanted to be a bit more playful, so they decided to deliver a box of Kleenex to Osborne by chucking it up to his balcony.

"He caught it in the first catch, so that was kind of fun," she said.

"When the weather's nice we'll do that a lot more frequently. Just being able to stand at the bottom and call up to him, and at least you can have some good interaction."

Though it's not ideal, Osborne said he's grateful that at least this way, he still gets to see his loved ones.

"It's what we have to do. It's a substitute. It's not what we want, it's a substitute," he said.

Separation is hard

Howie said it's been tough on both of them.

"We're very close and he often has a happy hour and I love to go over and sit with him and we enjoy a drink and a laugh, occasionally. So, we haven't been able to do that," she said.

"We still talk on the phone a lot, but he doesn't have any of our newer technology. So there's no Facetime, there's no computer. So that's been hard — not being able to see his great smile and that sort of thing."

Tap the player to hear more about Osborne's self-isolation:

She added that her son is working on getting Osborne a device soon, if her father agrees to it.

Osborne said he is still able to leave the retirement home to go on half-hour walks on his own, whenever he can.

"Keeps me in good shape," he said. "I'm very, very healthy."

Howie said her dad sounds "chipper" on the phone, and that he's quite happy in his apartment.

"We talked about maybe, among the family, if we should offer to have him come stay with one of us just in case that was safer but we feel that he's in the safest place he can be, and the happiest place — like, he's so happy there. He'd be way more content to stay where he is."

'Watching the boats go by'

Osborne said he watches TV occasionally, and loves reading his books — but his favourite thing to do is looking out at the lake from his apartment.

George Osborne said in the time of physical distancing, he enjoys regularly going on solo walks when the weather's nice, and looking out at Lake St. Clair from his apartment in the retirement home. (Submitted by Stacey Howie)

"I'm sitting in a nice comfortable chair now, just looking out the window right in front of me, just seeing Lake St. Clair, watching the boats go by.... So that's one of the things that entertains me. It wouldn't a lot of people," he said with a chuckle.

Osborne explained that the world hasn't experienced anything like the coronavirus in a long time.

He said he remembers as a child when "polio was the big thing."

"We had to be very careful at that time, like we are now," he said.

"You couldn't go and take drinks from public drinking fountains or doing anything else. Our parents would make us be very careful of that. So, yeah, it's a little similar to the problems we had to go with polio, but not the same."

Osborne wonders how long all of this will last.

"It's going to put a crimp in our associations with other people and doing things together."

In the meantime, Osborne said he's keeping to himself, being careful, especially because he's more susceptible to the virus given his age.

"Because I am afraid of getting it, I just am isolating myself, quarantining myself."