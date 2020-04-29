Tecumseh man's lawn sign offers prayers in time of pandemic

You've probably seen a few signs crop up in your neighbourhood recently — maybe to thank a front-line worker, or express solidarity during this uncertain time.

A sign in front of a house on Essex Road in Tecumseh is a bit different — it's offering prayers for anyone who sends in an email.

Brad Watson lives in that house, and he happens to be a pastor at Windsor's Exchange Church, which usually operates out of the SilverCity Windsor Cinemas on Walker Road.

"It was really an idea that I got from another pastor friend of mine. I can't take credit for it," he told Afternoon Drive guest host Allison Devereaux. "We were brainstorming how we might be of support to our community ... and he just said 'Oh, what if we all just put a sign up in front of our house?'"

Even though only seven people have requested prayers since the sign went up three weeks ago, Watson says it's become a topic of conversation with people walking or driving past.

While one neighbour asked him to pray for the re-opening of local golf courses, another had a more serious request, asking Watson to pray for a daughter who works in a Detroit hospital.

"I really ... sense that people are concerned about other people who are feeling the stress [of the pandemic]," he said. "So it's been those types of prayers that have been requested."

When asked how the pandemic may change — or challenge — people's faith, Watson was reflective.

"I really think that crisis has a way of opening us either up to God or closing us down to God," he said. "People look for explanations — or somebody to blame. And I think in these days what we're praying for ... is that most people would draw closer to God."