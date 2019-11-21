Skip to Main Content
2 Tecumseh hunters arrested after shooting from vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested two hunters caught shooting from a vehicle in Lambton County. 

According to police, the driver was also displaying signs of impairment

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested two hunters caught shooting from a vehicle in Lambton County. (Kimberly Ivany/CBC)

Police were called for a report of hunters shooting in Dawn-Euphemia Township on Nov. 16 around 5:30 p.m. A shotgun was found inside the vehicle after police initiated a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver was also displaying signs of impairment. 

Two Tecumseh, Ont. residents were arrested and charged — one with impaired driving and one with careless use of a firearm. 

Both will appear in a Sarnia courtroom on Dec. 23. 

