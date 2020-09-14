Town of Tecumseh gets 1st licensed cannabis processing facility

You can expect to see more cannabis crossing into the town of Tecumseh as Peak Processing Solutions has received a cannabis processors license — making it the first licensed cannabis-infusion facility in town.

Gregg Battersby, the founder and president of the company, said it's taken about 16 months to get the license, adding up to this point the company has been making "test batches" of cannabis 2.0 products.

"It's super exciting. The morale is super high here, everyone is motivated to see what we can do now that we have the license in hand that allows us to commercialize on our model." he told CBC Windsor.

Up to now, the company wasn't able to bring cannabis into its 40,000 square foot processing facility.

"With the license, what it really allows us to do is bring cannabis in the building and start infusing cannabis into into the products," said Battersby.

The company currently employs 20 people, but Battersby said it is looking to expand and double that number in the coming months.

According to a news release, the company has the ability to make cannabis-infused beverages, creams and lotions, powdered drink mixes, concentrates, vape cartridges and oils and capsules.

Peak Processing is owned by Australian pharmaceutical cannabis company Althea Group Holdings.