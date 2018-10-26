Tecumseh's only female firefighter hopes more women apply for the job

The City of Windsor has launched an online job posting for a firefighter, and it has Donna DeSantis hoping more women fill out the application.

As the Town of Tecumseh's sole firefighter, DeSantis helped put together an event called Women on Fire, which invited participants to engage in physical tests and network with emergency personnel.

She expects the number of women who apply for the position to go up, considering many people at the event expressed great interest in what firefighters do.

"It helped a lot of people boost their confidence and I know they'll be excited to see a job posting and apply."

DeSantis said the desire for woman to become firefighters isn't about balancing the number of men and women, but rather it's about diversifying the workforce.

"We do a lot of public service and public education. The more diverse your members are on your department, the better you're able to connect to members of the community."

Applications will be accepted on the City of Windsor's website until Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. People who do not have a valid email address can also apply by attending the human resources department at city hall.