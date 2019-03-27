Motorcycle and SUV crash closes County Road 42 in Tecumseh

A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at County Road 42 and Odessa Drive has sent two people to hospital.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The lone drivers of both vehicles were sent to hospital for treatment, according to OPP.

County Road 42 between Banwell Road and Shiff Drive will be closed while the OPP reconstruction unit investigates.

Police say it's not clear how long the roadway will remain closed.

