Tecumseh appoints former fire chief to fill council vacancy

With about three months to go before municipal elections take place across Ontario, the town of Tecumseh has appointed former fire chief Douglas Pitre to fill a vacant council seat in Ward 1.

The vacancy was created when councillor Andrew Dowie was elected MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh in June.

In a media release, the municipality said that Pitre was chosen out of eight citizens who wanted to fill the role. They were interviewed by council, which made its choice at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Pitre had a 39-year career with the fire department in Tecumseh, which included his tenure as fire chief. He stayed active in the community as a volunteer following his retirement, the town said.

While municipal elections are held across Ontario on Oct. 24, the term of council doesn't end until Nov. 14.

So far, two candidates have stepped forward to run in Ward 1, Alicia Higgison and Daniel Hofgartner.

The deadline to declare candidacy is Aug. 19.