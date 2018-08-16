Tecumseh council hatching plan for residents to own more urban chickens

Urban chicken owner Dan Beaulieau has 12 chickens in his backyard — which exceeds the amount permitted under the town of Tecumseh's current rules. He said the chickens produce fresh eggs for his autistic son, who requires a special diet — free of gluten and grain.

"For him, the cleaner his diet is, the less his symptoms are ... It gets costly when you start buying goods [from a store]. This way, I know what I'm feeding him so I know what I'm getting."

Those restrictions on egg producers may be cracked soon, council voted Tuesday to consider an interim control bylaw which, if approved, would allow residents in the town up to 12 chickens in their backyard for two years.

Fresh eggs required for autistic son

Beaulieau calls the consideration a "progressive" move — last year, town officials informed his family they would need to minimize or get rid of their chickens.

"So we went in front of council and gave my thoughts and ideas on the subject. They've been very proactive and ... looked into things further," Beaulieau said, adding he cited Toronto as the example of a big city which has been able to manage urban chickens.

Dan Beaulieau's son has autism and requires a specific diet — free of gluten and grain. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

If council approves the bylaw, the amount of chickens Beaulieau would meet the maximum numbers of chickens a person can own.

"Twelve gives me and my wife enough to basically do all the recipes that [my son] needs. He's got his own special cookies, pancakes and waffles. They all take eggs."

Deputy mayor supports the bylaw

Tecumseh's deputy mayor Joe Bachetti agrees that organic food is necessary for children — specifically "students" and "children with disabilities."

"They would benefit from organic foods and we don't want to restrict that. We want to give residents in Tecumseh the freedom to be able to do that," Bachetti said.

Tecumseh's deputy mayor Joe Bachetti said he supports the bylaw and wants people to have the freedom to own chickens in a regulated fashion. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Town officials are aware that a number of people in the area, like Beaulieau, already own urban chickens. For Bachetti, the bylaw is just a way of regulating them.

"We've asked administration to come back with a plan in terms of the amount [of chickens], the size of the lot, the makeup of the chicken coop," Bachetti said, adding people will have to go to city hall to get their chickens licensed.

"If we allow urban chickens, it's going to increase the rodent population [so] there'll be strict enforcement for that. That's why we want to charge a licensing fee."

The 12 chickens that Dan Beaulieau has in his backyard produce enough fresh eggs to accommodate the unique recipes his son requires. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Concerns of a chicken nuisance

Beaulieau's neighbours have complained about his chickens in the past. Deputy mayoral candidate Leo DeMarce said he will support the bylaw as long as they don't interfere with other people in the area.

"I really believe in people's rights and freedoms. But I also believe in people not interfering in their neighbour's rights and freedoms as well," DeMarce said.

"I do know that chicken litter can be very annoying. And people have dogs. What if your dogs get out of control?"

The by-law is expected to go to council in the fall. It will not cover the portion of Tecumseh which is south of County Road 42 — where urban chickens are already allowed.