Tecumseh Corn Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
Annual event usually spread across three days in August
Another popular festival in the Windsor-Essex region has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tecumseh Corn Festival was slated for Aug. 28-30, but the town has decided to cancel the event because of continued provincial orders on events and gatherings.
"Today's announcement is a difficult one for all of us as we know how popular this event is every summer," said Mayor of Tecumseh Gary McNamara in a press statement.
"The Tecumseh Corn Festival is a summer highlight but we cannot schedule this event or undertake the work to organize this festival without the ability to guarantee the health and safety of our residents and visitors. We continue to put the well-being of our community first in the decisions we are making."
This would have been the festival's 45th annual event. The town had done a survey to readjust elements of the festival to make it a "family friendly" event.
The town originally planned a "phased-down" approach, bringing the event down from three days to one, however officials believe a return of events and large crowds will not be possible this summer.
Paul Anthony, director of parks and recreation for the town, said the event would take months of planning and might be for nothing given the pandemic circumstances.
"Like our neighbouring municipalities, we will put our efforts into planning for the 2021 Tecumseh Corn Festival especially considering the review of the festival undertaken earlier," he said.
